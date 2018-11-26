103 pounds of marijuana seized during Madison traffic stop

MADISON, MS (WLBT) - The Madison Rankin County Drug Interdiction Task Force has seized 103 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on I-55.
Just after 1:00 a.m. Monday, a member of the Rankin/Madison Interdiction Unit stopped a vehicle for careless driving on I-55 northbound near the 109 mile marker in Madison.
During the course of the traffic stop, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car.
Following an alert by the officer’s K9, approximately 103 pounds of marijuana was discovered inside the car occupied by Lanekia Michelle Brown of Grenada and Marcus Anthony Redrick of Hutchins, Texas.
Narcotics Investigators with the City of Madison coordinated with Investigators with the City of Grenada when it was determined that the marijuana was destined for Grenada.
Agents with the City of Grenada along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted search warrants at locations belonging to Brown where an additional two pounds of marijuana was discovered along with packaging material and scales used for distribution.
Redrick and Brown are both being charged with trafficking of a controlled substance through the City of Madison and they are currently being held without bond pending an initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court.
