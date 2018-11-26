Mike Espy winds down campaign before Tuesday’s Senate runoff

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mike Espy took a break from the campaign trail Monday, taking his wife to lunch at Local 463 in Ridgeland.
Inside the restaurant he greeted a few voters, as well as the media.
During a press conference, Espy said he’s been spreading a campaign message of inclusiveness and a united Mississippi. Many analysts say drawing voters from outside the Democratic party is likely his only path to victory.
Mike Espy said, “I know I can’t with only black votes that’s never been where we are. We gotta get votes from everybody. I tell everyone I need Republican votes, I need Independents, I need those who never voted before all to come out tomorrow to vote for me.”
Espy says he’s been speaking to voters about what he says are the two most important issues in our state; Healthcare and Education.
“Whether you’re white or black you want to make sure rural hospitals remain open. Whether you’re white or black you want to make sure your child can even graduate and they don’t have to go to Detroit or Dallas to get a job,” said Espy.
Espy welcomed President Donald Trump to Mississippi but said he would be listening to gospel at his own rally Monday, where he hopes to cross over voter demographics that often decide elections in our state.
“I want to be the candidate for white Mississippians, black Mississippians, old Mississippians, young Mississippians. All, I hope, will see in my campaign a theme that resonates within them. I want to lift everyone up and that’s all I’ve been talking about. I invite everyone to vote for me tomorrow.”
