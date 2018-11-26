First Alert Forecast: much cooler start to work week

EXTENDED FORECAST: A gradual warm-up will take place through the latter part of the week – along with increasing chances for showers and storms by the end of the week. Wednesday will feature sunshine mixing with a few clouds with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will begin to thicken by Thursday and Friday along with the chance for a few storms. Rain chances will increase late Friday into early Saturday as a front pushes through the region. Generally, temperatures will remain in the 60s, even a few 70s into the weekend before another chilly air mass moves south to start the first full week of December.