First Alert Forecast: much cooler start to work week

MONDAY: As everyone heads back to work and school after a long holiday weekend, grab a jacket and plan to stay warm. Chilly air has invaded central Mississippi – expect increasing amounts of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be a bit aggressive out of the northwest through the day. By the evening, winds will subside – skies will remain clear as lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
TUESDAY: A cold, frosty start for most will take us into Tuesday – expect sunshine to prevail once again with highs rebounding from near 50° to the middle 50s. Lows will fall back near freezing by early Wednesday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A gradual warm-up will take place through the latter part of the week – along with increasing chances for showers and storms by the end of the week. Wednesday will feature sunshine mixing with a few clouds with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will begin to thicken by Thursday and Friday along with the chance for a few storms. Rain chances will increase late Friday into early Saturday as a front pushes through the region. Generally, temperatures will remain in the 60s, even a few 70s into the weekend before another chilly air mass moves south to start the first full week of December.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.