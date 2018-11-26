5 die in wrecks on Mississippi highways over Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Five people have died in wrecks on Mississippi highways during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos says that on Saturday, 61-year-old George Henyard Jr. of Morgan City, Louisiana, got his foot stuck in the tire of all-terrain vehicle on which he was riding. Henyard was taken by helicopter to a Jackson hospital and later died.
Two Thursday crashes killed four people. Three people died in a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate 59 near Lumberton. Also Thursday, Brandi N. Bishop of Aliceville, Alabama, died on U.S. 45 Alternate near Prairie when her vehicle rear-ended an 18-wheel truck.
Poulos says troopers investigated 200 crashes between Wednesday and Sunday with 59 people injured. He says troopers issued more than 6,500 citations and made 98 DUI arrests.
