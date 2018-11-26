DECISION 2018: What to know before you vote

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Tuesday is election runoff day and many will head to the polls to vote for a number of statewide and local offices.
Mike Espy and Cindy Hyde-Smith face off in the Nov. 27 runoff election, which will decide who serves out the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran’s term.
On April 2, 2018, Hyde-Smith became the first woman to represent Mississippi in the United States Congress. Espy, if elected, would be the first black senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction.
Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
We’ll be live, bringing you updates on the races getting national attention including that tightly-contested U.S. Senate Campaign.
To view specific voting information by county, CLICK HERE.
Before you vote, it is always a good idea to double check that you are registered. You can do that in a few easy steps online. To check if you are registered to vote, CLICK HERE.
WHERE DO YOU GO TO VOTE?
The Secretary of State’s website has provided a simple way to check on the closest polling location for you. If you need to find out your polling location, CLICK HERE.
WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?
According to the Secretary of State’s website, all Mississippians voting at the polls are required to show a photo ID card. Individuals voting in person by absentee ballot in person in the Circuit Clerk’s office are also required to show a photo ID.
Any one of the following ID’s can be used on election day.
- A driver's license
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi
- A United States passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearms license
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government
- A Mississippi Voter Identification Card
Eligible voters casting an absentee ballot by mail do NOT have to show a photo ID. Also, overseas and uniformed military voting by absentee ballot by mail, email or fax do not have to show a photo ID.
NEED A RIDE?
Several groups in Hinds County are helping people get to the polls on election day. The volunteers will pick voters up and take them to their poll Tuesday, November 27.
Those participating include churches, fraternities and sororities.
If you need a ride to the poll, contact these groups for more details:
· Mississippi Move – (662) 305-6683
· Progressive M.B. Church – (601) 613-6202
· Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. – (601) 594-4975
· Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – (769) 208-5510
