Alcorn State to host SWAC Championship

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Alcorn State Braves will face the Southern University Jaguars in the SWAC Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1st.
In preparation for the big game, Alcorn State released a statement:
Hosting the upcoming 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Toyota Football Championship Game on Sat., Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m. is an incredible reward for Braves Football and a historic opportunity for the Alcorn State University campus and greater Brave Nation to continually demonstrate Alcorn excellence in all we do.
Two important factors are at the forefront in organizing this recently announced arrangement – Alcorn is the host institution and the SWAC is the coordinating body. Each entity has specific responsibilities in this regard and has been effectively working together, within a short period of time, to successfully deliver on this first-in-history event.
Hosting the football championship represents an unwavering recognition and confidence from the conference in Alcorn’s game day operations. In accordance with SWAC policies, procedures and practices, Alcorn takes this responsibility seriously and is committed to providing the most positive experience possible for fans attending the title game.
The SWAC championship game will be held at Alcorn State at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU and the WatchESPN app.
