Mond helps Aggies over No. 8 LSU 74-72 in 7 OTs

Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis (1) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the seventh overtime of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN | November 24, 2018 at 11:51 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 11:58 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kellen Mond's 2-point conversion to Kendrick Rogers in the seventh overtime gave Texas A&M 74-72 victory over No. 8 LSU on Saturday night in a game that tied the NCAA record for most overtimes in an FBS game.

Mond connected with Quartney Davis on a 17-yard throw to tie it at 72. Greedy Williams was called for pass interference on the first 2-point conversion try, giving the Aggies (8-4, 5-3, No. 22 CFP), another shot. After a false start by Texas A&M, Mond found Rogers for the conversion to end it.

Joe Burrow had a 10-yard TD run to put LSU (9-3, 5-3, No. 7 CFP) up 72-66 in the seventh OT, but his 2-point conversion throw failed.

Mond threw for 287 yards and six touchdowns, three 2-point conversions and ran for one more TD as Texas A&M snapped a seven-game skid against LSU and got its first win over the Tigers since 1995.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron's clothes might have already dried by the time this one ended after he was prematurely doused with Gatorade after the Tigers appeared to have a clinching interception in the fourth quarter. But the play was reviewed and it was ruled that Mond's knee was down before the throw, keeping the Aggies alive and setting up the wild finish.

Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers, right, celebrates with Charles Oliver (21) after an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72 in seven overtimes.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)

Mond threw a 25-yard TD pass to Jace Sternberger and a 2-point conversion to Rogers in sextuple overtime before Burrow had a 4-yard touchdown run and Burrow ran for a 4-yard TD and threw for the 2-point conversion to push it to a seventh OT.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire took a pitch from Burrow and launched an 11-yard TD pass to Tory Carter to put the Tigers on top in the fifth overtime, but the 2-point conversion failed. Mond answered with a 6-yard throw to Rogers, but A&M's 2-point try failed, too to send it to the sixth OT.

Fans and students join Texas A&M football players on the field after an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72 in seven overtimes.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)

Mond found Quartney Davis on a 19-yard touchdown pass on the last play of regulation to send it to OT.

Both teams kicked field goals in the fourth overtime to send it to the fifth.

Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers, right, celebrates with Charles Oliver (21) after an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72 in seven overtimes.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)

Burrow threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dee Anderson in triple overtime and Justin Jefferson grabbed the 2-point conversion. Rogers made it 49-49 and forced quadruple overtime when he grabbed a 25-yard TD pass and the 2-point conversion.

Both teams settled for field goals in the first overtime. Mond had a 3-yard touchdown run in double overtime and LSU sent it to triple OT when Nick Brossette followed with a 3-yard run, too.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) breaks away from LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)

THE TAKEAWAY

This was a game for the ages and one that both teams will remember for a long time.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rushes for a gain against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU will likely fall a few spots in the poll after that loss.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (52) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)

UP NEXT

Both teams will wait to see where they'll be heading for their bowl games.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rushes for a touchdown against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) is sacked by LSU linebacker Devin White (40) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)