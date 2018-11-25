Mississippi congressman spends Thanksgiving with troops

JJACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly says he was honored to help serve Thanksgiving Day lunch to the troops stationed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
Kelly led a bipartisan delegation to the Middle East where more than 4,000 members of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team of the Mississippi National Guard have been deployed for seven months in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
In a news release Saturday, Kelly said he knows it's difficult to be away from family and friends, especially during the holidays. He says he was glad to be able to let the soldiers know how proud he was of their service and sacrifice.
Members of the 155th are expected to return home in 2019.
