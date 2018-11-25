Man found shot to death in city’s 76th homicide

A man is dead in Jackson's 76th homicide in 2018. Source: WLBT
By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 25, 2018 at 2:11 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 3:15 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are currently investigating the city’s 76th homicide.

According to Corporal Colendula Green with JPD, the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Bullard Street.

According to JPD Chief James Davis, four masked men got out of a black sedan and began shooting.

The victim is a 41-year-old black man. He was the owner of the business he was shot in front of.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

