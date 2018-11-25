Man arrives at local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to the hospital, where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and thigh.
The victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening.
Based on recently gathered information, officers learned that a shots fired call they received just before 4:30 a.m., from the 200 block of Parcel Drive, is possibly where the shooting happened.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
The investigation is ongoing.
