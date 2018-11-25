Laine scores 5 goals, lifts Winnipeg past St. Louis 8-4

Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29), of Finland, is congratulated by Brendan Lemieux after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson)
By DAVID SOLOMON | November 24, 2018 at 9:08 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 9:13 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrik Laine scored five goals Saturday in the Winnipeg Jets' 8-4 victory at St. Louis, two short of 97-year-old NHL record.

It was the 61st five-goal game in league history. Darryl Sittler of the Toronto Maple Leafs was the last player to score six goals in a game, on April 22, 1976 against Boston.

Brandon Tanev, Blake Wheeler, and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Jets, who snapped their first two-game losing streak of the season.

Laine's five goal outburst gives him a league-leading 16 goals in 10 November games.

Laurent Brossoit allowed four goals on 27 shots for his first career win against St. Louis. He improved to 4-1-1.

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele, right, is checked into the boards by St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine, of Finland, is congratulated by Josh Morrissey (44) and Kyle Connor (81) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele, right, is checked by St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Sammy Blais (9) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29), of Finland, scores against St. Louis Blues goaltender Chad Johnson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29), of Finland, scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Chad Johnson (31) as Blues' Alex Pietrangelo (27) and Jordan Schmaltz (43) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
