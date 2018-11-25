JPD investigating after man robbed, shot inside home

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Central Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. Saturday.
Officers responded to a residence in the area, where they later learned that three unknown black men had entered the home armed with a handgun, and demanded items from a man inside.
When they were about to leave, two of the suspects discharged their weapons, shooting the victim multiple times.
The victim is listed in critical but stable condition.
The identity of the suspects and type of vehicle are unknown at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.