Brees is entering the twilight of his career, but his passing numbers say different

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s year 18 for Drew Brees, which is considered the back end of his career, but don’t tell that to No. 9. This season he’s completing 76 percent of his passes, and has 29 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
“I always try to be a little bit better each and every year, and to me, sometimes that’s not reflected in the stats. Maybe sometimes it is, but of course I’ve set personal goals. I have personal aspirations. Many I write down, but it’s all within the framework of what helps me put my team in the best position to win. That’s an approach I take every offseason, and this offseason was no different,” said Brees.
Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett joked on a conference call that Brees looks 23, nothing close to his real age of 39.
“I feel 25. I don’t feel 23. I mean mind over matter. You cannot stop the aging process, but I think you can delay it a little of that. I am having fun playing the game, and I have a definite routine. It takes a lot of time. Not just the time to prepare for the opponent, talking film work and studying the plan, practice time and all that. But the time it takes to recover, and take care of your body, and the maintenance, and the weight room, and all those things. But I have a good routine. I like where I am at, but you feel like there are still strides to be made,” said Brees.
Brees owns the record for completion percentage with 72 percent.
