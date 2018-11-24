Woman dies in single vehicle accident in Rankin Co.

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a one vehicle accident on Holly Bush Road, near the intersection of Jodie Drive in Rankin County, Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m.
Once on scene, responders found an Infinity passenger car that appeared to have left the roadway and hit a large tree, causing heavy damage to the front of the car.
The driver died on scene due to her injuries.
There was one other person in the car who suffered minor injuries and was transported to the University Medical Center.
Rankin County Coroner David Ruth responded to the scene and recovered the deceased woman.
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said, “We pray for God to comfort the family of this young woman during this tragic and heartbreaking time.”
The accident is currently under investigation by Rankin County deputies.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.