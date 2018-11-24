Winter Wonderland at the Mississippi Children’s Museum

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - If you are looking for family activities this holiday season look no further than the Mississippi Children’s Museum.
There you will find inspiration around every corner. Winter holidays are all about magic and wonder. Especially for kids. What if I told you that there is a way for your children to learn and use their imaginations at the same time?
“We have two fantastic special exhibits here that we’re featuring,” said Susan Branson, Director of External Affairs at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.
One is the "Journey to the North Pole" and the other features the work of beloved children's author, Eric Carl.
“You can make art in the same way that he created the art in his books,” she said. “And just like the book, you can 'physically go thru the days of the week."
“To build an art exhibit from start to finish takes a year or longer,” she continued. “You have to make sure that it has strong educational value.”
Emily Hoff was on the design team. She is also a mother.
“My personal experience as a mother is at the forefront of my mind. I’m always thinking about what types of opportunities do I want to bring to my children,” said Hoff.
And to help children take advantage of those opportunities is William Moore.
“While you’re at the North Pole you’re getting to write letters to Santa. You’re getting to listen and read different books about the North Pole; you’re just getting to have a good time,” Moore said.
If you would like your children to explore the exhibits, they will be here until New Year’s Day.
