Small Business Saturday keeps money local

RICHLAND, MS (WLBT) - Small businesses are the glue to so many communities. They sometimes offer things you don’t find at big box stores.
‘Small Business Saturday’ encourages shoppers to spend at local mom-and-pop shops this holiday weekend.
According to consumer experts, 68 cents of every dollar spent at a local business stays in that community.
Experts say that’s more than twice the amount reinvested by big box chains.
The money go toward better schools and other public services.
Deanna Abernathy opened Red Wagon Boutique and Screen Printing in Richland two years ago. She says small businesses are certainly growing, and her business has seen growth every year since opening.
“I don’t know if it’s because people are really trying to staying to local," said Abernathy. “You just find the best gifts. You know. You find some unique things in a small town in a small store.”
The next big shopping holiday is Cyber Monday. Shoppers will find deals online.
