President Trump heads back to Mississippi in support of Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - President Donald Trump will be visiting Mississippi again Monday, November 26.
He’ll be making two campaign stops for Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff. The republican is facing democrat Mike Espy in the runoff election Tuesday, November 27. The winner of the runoff election completes the term of former Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran.
President Trump was originally scheduled to hold a rally at the Tupelo Regional Airport at 5 pm, but that event has been moved up to 4 pm. People will be allowed into the event beginning at 2 pm.
At 8 pm, President Trump will be at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. Doors will open at 5 pm.
Tickets to both events are free, but must be reserved online.
This is President Trump’s second visit to Mississippi since taking office. He visited Southaven in October to campaign for Hyde-Smith.
