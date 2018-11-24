Ole Miss beats Baylor, 78-70

NICEVILLE, FL (WLBT) - Breein Tyree scored a career-high 28 and Bruce Stevens added 17 points as Ole Miss beat Baylor 78-70 Friday night.
The win sends the Rebels to the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic Saturday night, where they’ll meet Cincinnati at 6 pm.
Tyree made Baylor pay from the free throw line. The junior guard, whose previous career-high was 18 points, made 13 free throws in 17 attempts.
Stevens added eight rebounds for the Rebels, who improve to 3-1 this season.
