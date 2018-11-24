Ole Miss beats Baylor, 78-70

Rebels advance to Saturday’s Emerald Coast Classic final

Bruce Stevens slams home two of his 17 points vs. Baylor Source: Twitter/@OleMissMBB
By Mike Sands | November 24, 2018 at 12:11 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 12:11 AM

NICEVILLE, FL (WLBT) - Breein Tyree scored a career-high 28 and Bruce Stevens added 17 points as Ole Miss beat Baylor 78-70 Friday night.

The win sends the Rebels to the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic Saturday night, where they’ll meet Cincinnati at 6 pm.

Tyree made Baylor pay from the free throw line. The junior guard, whose previous career-high was 18 points, made 13 free throws in 17 attempts.

Stevens added eight rebounds for the Rebels, who improve to 3-1 this season.

