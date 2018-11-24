Long lines of voters wait to cast absentee ballots ahead of U.S. Senate runoff

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi voters are making sure their voices will be heard in Tuesday’s election for U.S. Senate runoff.
People voting absentee cast their ballots Saturday morning at their circuit clerk’s offices. There was a long line at the office in Jackson.
Circuit clerk offices opened at 8 a.m. Saturday and stayed opened until noon.
Voters, like Doug Odom, say there is no reason for anyone to not vote.
“Mississippi is last in a lot of things you don’t want to be last in. So, you want to elect leaders to help us move forward.”
Sherry Peyton, another voter, says, “We have a chance to change this thing. It maybe a little uncomfortable, but I think the discomfort is worth it when you think what the outcome could be.”
Even though some people had to wait hours in line to cast their absentee ballots, photos of the lines hit social media -- which got the attention of the social account Pizza to the Polls. The nonprofit organization says it paid for 10 pizzas to be delivered to those in line voting.
Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Monday. The runoff is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
