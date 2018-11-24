FIRST ALERT: Weekend Forecast

We are starting off the weekend with dense fog across the area! For this reason, Dense Fog Advisories are in effect through 9am for much of Central and South Mississippi. Plan to leave the house a couple of minutes early this morning so that you can take it easy on the roads!
Once the sun rises and temperatures lift, our fog will eventually dissipate... Some clearing will take place into the afternoon, allowing high temperatures to lift into the upper 60s, near 70°. After dropping down into the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday morning, clouds will pick up ahead of our next cold front. We'll also notice breezy conditions with scattered showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Not everyone sees rain but just keep those chances in mind if you have any outdoor plans.
After our cold front passes through by the start of next week, temperatures will drop significantly. We’ll be waking up near freezing for the start of the work week & only lifting into the 50s by the afternoon. Warmer air returns to the forecast by the end of the 7-day.
