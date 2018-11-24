FIRST ALERT: Weekend Forecast

Once the sun rises and temperatures lift, our fog will eventually dissipate... Some clearing will take place into the afternoon, allowing high temperatures to lift into the upper 60s, near 70°. After dropping down into the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday morning, clouds will pick up ahead of our next cold front. We'll also notice breezy conditions with scattered showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Not everyone sees rain but just keep those chances in mind if you have any outdoor plans.