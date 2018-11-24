Espy hopes to drum up support over holiday weekend

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Democrat Mike Espy spent the day with campaign volunteers stumping for votes over the phone ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff.
The former Congressman and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture kicked off a “Get Out The Vote Weekend of Action”. About 20 of his supporters took to the phones at his campaign headquarters in Jackson.
They are hoping voters will send Espy back to Washington to represent the Magnolia State.
Espy says the phone bank is averaging 50,000 dials a day.
“You can see that we’ve got a full operation here at the campaign we are working here and we are going to be working through the weekend to turn out what I believe is a very high vote on Tuesday.”
Espy faced off in a LIVE debate on WLBT against Republican challenger Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith earlier this week. Tomorrow, he will host volunteer appreciation events in Jackson and Vicksburg.
On Monday, President Donald Trump will make stops in Tupelo and Biloxi to campaign for Senator Hyde-Smith.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.