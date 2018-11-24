Added security for holiday shoppers

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Black Friday draws shoppers out in big numbers every year, but it’s also a time when criminals try to make a score.
This year, local law enforcement are hoping to be the Grinch that stole the criminals' Christmas. Rankin County deputies and Flowood police are making their presence known at Dogwood Festival Marketplace this Black Friday.
Almost anywhere in the shopping district you can see their lights, as they keep a lookout for criminals.
Sergeant Jesse Pagart with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said, “It’s just to help out. We want the people of Rankin county to feel safe while they’re shopping. People visiting Rankin county we want the deputies out there so nobody becomes a victim of crime.”
So far it’s working, no incidents reported and they want to keep it that way. They’re telling shoppers not to let their guard down, and report anything suspicious.
“Main thing lock your cars that’s real easy. criminals nowadays go and unlock vehicles and steal things so we just ask that anything of value keep it out of view in the trunk or something,” said Pagart.
Shoppers at the Target in north Jackson immediately noticed the increased presence of JPD officers as they kicked off their Operation Safe Shop.
Clara Jackson who was cashing in on some deals said,
"It makes you feel comfortable, more safe when you get out of your vehicle and go in the stores."
Officers plan to continue their saturation of shopping areas throughout December. Their gift to you, to keep you safe while completing your shopping list this holiday.
