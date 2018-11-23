Woman dies after crashing into tree on I-220 South

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 22, 2018 at 6:50 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 6:50 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened on Interstate 220 Southbound, near Highway 80, just after midnight Thursday.

The victim, who has only been identified as a 48-year-old black woman, was traveling southbound in a red Dodge Dart when she apparently veered off the road, through a ditch and into a tree.

She suffered severe injuries and died on scene.

No other injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

