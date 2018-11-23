Woman dies after crashing into tree on I-220 South

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened on Interstate 220 Southbound, near Highway 80, just after midnight Thursday.
The victim, who has only been identified as a 48-year-old black woman, was traveling southbound in a red Dodge Dart when she apparently veered off the road, through a ditch and into a tree.
She suffered severe injuries and died on scene.
No other injuries were reported at the time of the crash. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.
The investigation is ongoing.
