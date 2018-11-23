Friday Night Football Week 14: Scores and Highlights

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.
Oak Grove travels Brandon for the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week. This is the 6A state semifinal game and the winner of this one heads to Hattiesburg in hopes to win it all. Chuck Stinson will be live in Brandon bringing you all the highlights and postgame reaction from this matchup.
- Oak Grove vs. Brandon
- Madison Central vs. Horn Lake
- Calhoun City vs. Scott Central
- Bay Springs vs. Taylorsville
- Jefferson Davis County vs. Seminary
This story will be updated with scores, highlights and post game reaction following the WLBT End Zone at 10:00 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.