Elbert Carson, 52

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Elbert Carson, a 52-year-old black man, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, after being shot, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JPD Cpl. Colendula Green said officers responded to 3579 Bishop Avenue after a report of a possible assault and found Carson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Green said Carson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not made any arrests in the case at this point.
Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
