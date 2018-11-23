Eight escape house fire on Post Oak Road in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Eight people escaped a house fire at a home located on Post Oak Road in Jackson early this morning, according to the Jackson Fire Department assistant chief Patrick Armon.
According to witnesses, the fire appears to have been set intentionally.
One woman, in her early to mid-60′s, was taken to a hospital by ambulance due to difficulty breathing.
There were no injuries burn related injuries reported.
Approximately 40 percent of the home burned, with the carport and kitchen sustaining the heaviest damage.
The home is a possible total loss due to smoke damage, and there was also water damage.
Armon said some of the people were awaiting assistance from the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.