California fire evacuees find reasons to be thankful

(CNN) – Two weeks since the Camp Fire first burned through Northern California, evacuees are cautiously grateful this Thanksgiving.
Much-needed rain is helping bring the flames to 90-percent containment.
But with the downpour expected to continue through Thursday night, fears of mudslides and flooding are growing.
With all that on their minds, Camp Fire evacuees are trying to remember the spirit of the holiday season.
"I'm thankful and grateful I have my family. That's not the same for a lot of people," said Maxx Schooler, one of the evacuees.
Firefighters are also cautiously thankful for nature’s cooperation.
The National Weather Service said the rains are hitting the sweet spot, helping douse flames without causing mudslides.
Still, the rain is hampering search and recovery efforts.
“As we go forward it’s certainly possible that not all of [missing human remains] will be located and accounted for,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. “In terms of them washing away, I’m less concerned about that and just more concerned about the difficulty caused by the mud and things that we have over there.”
Almost 1 million people are under a flash flood watch through Friday.
City officials are urging people to leave a makeshift tent city in a Chico Walmart parking lot and find a shelter.
"What we really want people to do as the rain approaches and the weather starts to shift is get inside," said Casey Hatcher, spokeswoman for Butte County.
Celebrity chefs are bringing some holiday cheer to shelters.
Guy Fieri and José Andrés cooked up a Thanksgiving feast for 15,000 people, served by volunteers and members of Cal Fire.
And for the evacuees who fled for their lives two weeks ago, the holiday has a whole new meaning.
"It just really is amazing, what people can do,” said Vaughna Schooler, a Camp Fire evacuee.
