BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST: Cloudy to start, rain by this evening...

Clouds continue to increase across the area as we kick off our Black Friday, but we remain dry for the time being. Because temperatures are starting off in the low-mid 40s this morning, you'll want to make sure to grab the jacket before heading to any early shopping plans! As a cold front approaches the area from the west, our rain chances will steadily increase throughout our Friday...
Although a few hit-or-miss showers will be possible today, the best chance for rain will start in the late afternoon for our western counties and just around dinnertime for the metro. This after just reaching the low-mid 60s this afternoon. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy tonight!
Our cold front will finally push through as we start the weekend, leaving us with the stray chance for some showers Saturday morning, but otherwise this weekend is looking mostly dry and warm! Highs are anticipated to reach the low 70s each day. Another strong cold front moves through for the start of next week, and although it doesn’t look to bring much in the way of rain, it will certainly usher in MUCH colder air for the rest of the 7-day period!
JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -
