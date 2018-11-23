BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST: Cloudy to start, rain by this evening...

Our cold front will finally push through as we start the weekend, leaving us with the stray chance for some showers Saturday morning, but otherwise this weekend is looking mostly dry and warm! Highs are anticipated to reach the low 70s each day. Another strong cold front moves through for the start of next week, and although it doesn’t look to bring much in the way of rain, it will certainly usher in MUCH colder air for the rest of the 7-day period!