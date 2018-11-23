Black Friday deals draws big crowds

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Big crowds were reported at retail across the metro as Black Friday sales kicked off Thursday evening.
JCPenny was the first store to kick off the holiday sales season, opening their doors at 2:00 p.m.
At that time, there were several hundred people forming the line that wrapped around the building.
The store handed out card good fors $10, $100 or $500 toward a purchase.
“We want to make sure we give our customers a chance to take advantage of all the outstanding deals that we’re offering them today," said Matt Taylor, JCPenny-Northpark general manager. "I think the turnout is great. we look forward to seeing how well we do tomorrow in sales.”
Many stores were also running door-buster deals, with up to 75 percent off the retail price of items.
Whether it was clothes or electronics, there were plenty of deals for everyone.
Belk probably had the largest crowd we saw Friday.
There were several hundred people outside their store when they opened their doors at 4:00 p.m..
Some people said they drove over two hours to catch the Black Friday deals.
Best Buy also drew a big crowd, with a line that started forming at 5:00 a.m.
Many there stood in line for hours to buy a 43-inch HD-TV for $129.
