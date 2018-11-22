Two men injured in shooting near Downing Street

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Two men are injured after a shooting in Jackson.
This is the second shooting of the night in the Capital City.
A white Crown Victoria was seen with the windows shot out at the corner of Downing Street and Mitchell Avenue.
Witnesses say the men may have been down the street when the initial shots were fired and then drove to the location at the intersection.
Both victims are suffering from non-life threatening injuries, but police are still piecing together what happened.
“We also got call from residents about several shots being fired,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis. “We also have two crime scenes in this location. It spans several blocks where we are finding several shell casings and this vehicle.”
Anyone with information about this shooting is asking to call Jackson police immediately.
