Three dead in five vehicle crash in Pearl River Co.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash, that occurred on Interstate 59 southbound near mile marker 39 in Pearl River County, at approximately 10:26 a.m. Thursday. Three people were pronounced dead on scene.
It appeared a Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Interstate 59, in the southbound lane, when it crashed head-on with a Saturn Ion and Nissan Altima, also traveling southbound.
A Honda CRV traveling southbound crashed into the Saturn and rolled over into the wood line.
A Toyota Tundra, traveling southbound, drove through the crash scene and crashed into several pieces of debris.
The drivers of the Dodge Caravan, Saturn Ion and Nissan Altima were pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver and two passengers of the Honda CRV were transported to Forrest General Hospital with minor injuries, along with the driver of the Toyota Tundra.
The crash remains under investigation.
