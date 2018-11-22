Raymond man drowns after canoe flips in lake near Edwards

EDWARDS, MS (WLBT) - The body of a Raymond man has been recovered after he drowned in a lake near Edwards.
A call came in to the 911 dispatch center around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reporting a possible drowning at a lake on Anderson Rd. in north Hinds County.
According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the body of 34-year-old Lorenzo Whitaker was recovered around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night after a lengthy search.
Luke said two men were relocating canoes in the lake when the canoe Whitaker was in, flipped, causing the man to fall into the water. Another man in a separate canoe attempted to rescue Whitaker, when his canoe flipped as well.
The other man was pulled from the water and taken to a local hospital. He was not injured.
Sheriff’s investigators along with Hinds EOC, Madison fire, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Park and others participated in the search.
Hinds County Coroner, Sharon Grisham-Stewart was notified.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.