One dead in early morning crash on I-220 North

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a deadly vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 220 northbound near Medgar Evers Boulevard just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday.
A white Dodge Dart, traveling northbound, crashed with a black Chevrolet Avalanche vehicle off the road.
The driver of the Avalanche has been identified as 37-year-old Ira Gordon. He suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other injuries were reported at the time of the crash.
The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.
