Man shot while walking down Belvedere Drive

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers responded to a call of a black man who was shot in the left arm.
The victim told police that while he was walking down the street, he heard several shots. He began to run and noticed he was shot.
The victim was responsive and was transported to a local hospital, where he currently listed in stable condition.
There is no known motive or suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). You will remain anonymous and your information could be worth up to $2,500 if an arrest is made.
