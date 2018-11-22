Gorgeous Thanksgiving Ahead! Rain moves in Friday...

It is finally Thanksgiving and we are in for gorgeous weather for the holiday... although a sprinkle or two can't be ruled out for Central and South MS this morning, dry conditions are anticipated for most of the state all day. If you do have plans to travel to the Gulf Coast or Louisiana this morning, however, keep in mind that those chances will be a little higher.
Temperature-wise, we're starting off in the upper 30s but will quickly lift into the lower 60s by this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. If you have plans to go shopping later on this evening, temperatures will drop into the 50s by this evening.
Clouds are expected to increase overnight, ahead of our next system. Although early morning Black Friday shoppers should stay dry and chilly (with temperatures in the low 40s waking up), rain chances ramp up into the second half of our Friday. Keep this in mind if you have any evening plans, widespread rain moves into the state by the dinner time frame and sticks with us until the overnight period. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out.
We warm up for the weekend, with highs lifting into the upper 60s-low 70s! Although a few showers are possible early Saturday morning and late Sunday night, most of us will stay dry for any plans. Another strong system moves through to start off next week which will eventually bring our high temperatures back into the 50s. Have a great holiday!
