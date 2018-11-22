Analysts provide Senate debate debrief

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Before you move on to the turkey and all the fixings, maybe you’re still trying to digest all you heard in last night’s debate. So, we’re breaking it down with two analysts.
“Espy wins on points alone in style and substance and they fight to a draw on the other side," said Millsaps Political Science Department Co-Chair Nathan Shrader. "Because they both made certain points they absolutely needed to get in on this one and only debate. And I think in the end she’s still a front runner but kind of a wounded front runner going into the election.”
“I don’t think there’s people that went into that debate who were for Espy or for Cindy Hyde-Smith walked away for Espy or for Cindy Hyde-Smith," said Republican analyst Austin Barbour. "The undecided voters, well we will see.”
Hyde-Smith did respond to a question about her public hanging comment.
“Anyone that was offended by my comments, I certainly apologize,” said Hyde-Smtih. "There was no ill will, no intent whatsoever in my statements.”
“I don’t know what’s in your heart but we all know what came out of your mouth," countered Espy.
So, what did the analysts think?
“She did that and she was heartfelt and it was her own words,” said Barbour.
“It felt contrived," explained Shrader. “It felt that it was done for political purposes because there’s an election Tuesday. It may have been very sincere but if it was sincere, it should’ve happened days and days ago.”
You may have heard about Cindy Hyde-Smith not speaking to the media post-debate and sending Sen. Roger Wicker instead.
“A candidate, especially a U.S. Senator ought to be able to speak for themselves and defend themselves and articulate a vision on their own without calling backup,” noted Shrader.
“If I would’ve been running her campaign, I would’ve done the same thing," described Barbour. "They’ve been on stage for an hour. They’ve answered all the tough questions. There’s no purpose to then go talk to the media afterwards.”
Both candidates now have less than a week left to campaign.
