Report: Lecturers told to not use all capital letters for fear it could scare students into failure

(KXXV/RNN) – A British university has asked its lecturers to not use all caps in assignments because it could scare the students into failure, according to British newspaper the Express.
The newspaper said that lecturers at Leeds Trinity’s school of journalism have been told to “write in a helpful, warm tone.”
Lecturers were told that capitalizing letters could make the assignment more difficult.
The reasoning is that words in all caps could emphasize “the difficulty or high-stakes nature of the task," generating anxiety among students, which could “even discourage students from attempting the assessment at all.”
Copyright 2018 KXXV, Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.