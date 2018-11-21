MSU’s Jenkins wins Kent Hull Trophy

Over the last two seasons at the center position, Jenkins has allowed just one sack across 708 snaps in pass protection per Pro Football Focus. Jenkins owns the third-highest overall PFF grade among SEC centers who have played at least 600 snaps this season at 71.0, which is his highest grade since 2015. His six pressures allowed over his senior campaign are the sixth-fewest among SEC centers. Through 639 snaps played over 2018, Jenkins has been called just one penalty, which came during the ninth week of the season.