MSU’s Jenkins wins Kent Hull Trophy

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State senior center Elgton Jenkins was selected the 2018 recipient of the Kent Hull Trophy, which is presented annually to the state of Mississippi’s most outstanding collegiate offensive lineman, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
Since 2013, the Kent Hull Trophy goes to the offensive lineman that displays the traits that enable the former Mississippi State legend and trophy namesake to play in three Pro Bowls, four Super Bowls and become one of the most respected lineman and leaders in the National Football League.
Jenkins has proven to be one of the top centers in the nation after transitioning to the starting role in 2017, but is versatile enough to play every position on the line. He has appeared in 46 career games with 31 starts to his credit with 23 at center, five at left tackle, two at left guard and one at right tackle. Jenkins is considered the No. 1 center prospect for the 2019 NFL Draft and has drawn a first-round grade from numerous NFL scouts.
Over the last two seasons at the center position, Jenkins has allowed just one sack across 708 snaps in pass protection per Pro Football Focus. Jenkins owns the third-highest overall PFF grade among SEC centers who have played at least 600 snaps this season at 71.0, which is his highest grade since 2015. His six pressures allowed over his senior campaign are the sixth-fewest among SEC centers. Through 639 snaps played over 2018, Jenkins has been called just one penalty, which came during the ninth week of the season.
With his leadership anchoring the offensive line, Jenkins has opened lanes for MSU’s offense to rush for 218.91 yards per game, which is the second-best in the SEC. The Bulldog offense has rushed for 300 or more yards in an SEC-best three games this season.
Off the field, Jenkins is a star in the classroom and has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll twice over his career.
The Clarksdale, Mississippi, native is MSU’s fourth overall winner of the award and the third straight Bulldog to take home this honor. Gabe Jackson was the inaugural recipient of the award, claiming the honor in 2013 before going on to a successful career with the Oakland Raiders. Justin Senior earned the trophy in 2016, while Martinas Rankin, who is currently in the midst of his rookie season with the Houston Texans, was crowned the 2017 Kent Hull Trophy Winner. State has now won the trophy four of its six years.
Jenkins will be formally presented with the Kent Hull Trophy at the C Spire Conerly Trophy banquet on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Country Club of Jackson. Junior defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is MSU’s candidate for this year’s Conerly Trophy.
