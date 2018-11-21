Mississippi Office of Homeland Security names new Executive Director

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security will soon be under the new leadership of a familiar face.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher announced Wednesday that Jenny Williams, the current Director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center – also known as the Fusion Center – will take the reins at MOHS on December 1.
“We are grateful that Director Williams has agreed to accept this position. Her decades of experience in federal law enforcement as an FBI agent will prove invaluable in this important leadership role,” Fisher said. “She’s a proven leader with a can-do attitude and has a stellar reputation in the law enforcement community in Mississippi for her work ethic and ability to produce results. I am honored to have Director Williams as a member of my executive staff.”
Williams served as director of MSAIC for two years.
“It has been a distinct privilege to serve as the Director of the Fusion Center. I am incredibly proud of the success of my team, and fortunately I will not be far away as the Fusion Center falls under the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security,” Williams said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Mississippi in my new capacity as the Executive Director of MOHS.”
Williams has 31 years of law enforcement experience, having retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in December 2014. During her time with the FBI, Williams oversaw various criminal programs and worked closely with the criminal intelligence analysts.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.