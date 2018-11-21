Mars landing comes down to final 6 minutes of 6-month trip

Since departing Earth in May, InSight has been shadowed by WALL-E and EVE, the first CubeSats to venture into deep space. The briefcase-size satellites named after the characters in the 2008 animated movie will pass within a few thousand miles (kilometers) of Mars, as InSight lands. NASA hopes one or both relay InSight's radio signals. If the experiment succeeds, flight controllers may be able to follow InSight's descent and landing, although with a lag of more than eight minutes at best. Otherwise, news will trickle in from NASA's Mars orbiters.