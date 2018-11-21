First Alert Forecast: tranquil through Thanksgiving; rain by Black Friday

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will prevail once again for Wednesday – the busiest travel day of the year. If you have travel interests for driving purpose; regionally, the weather will be quiet and dry. Flying from Jackson shouldn’t pose many problems either. Back at home, after starting into the 30s, we’ll rebound under mostly sunny skies into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: A few clouds will be in the clouds to start off the day – trending toward sunshine with highs rebound into the lower to, a few, middle 60s. If you have outdoor plans or heading to Oxford for the Egg Bowl – all should be good as well. Clouds will increase overnight as lows drop into the lower to middle 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our quiet weather pattern switches up as our next weather maker approaches. Black Friday will feature clouds through the morning, leading to increasing rain chances by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll trend milder through the weekend, bookending it with shower chances. Highs will push into the middle to upper 60s with a few lingering showers Saturday morning, a few showers possible late Sunday before another chilly blast of air drops in early next week.
