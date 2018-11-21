First Alert Forecast: tranquil through Thanksgiving; rain by Black Friday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our quiet weather pattern switches up as our next weather maker approaches. Black Friday will feature clouds through the morning, leading to increasing rain chances by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll trend milder through the weekend, bookending it with shower chances. Highs will push into the middle to upper 60s with a few lingering showers Saturday morning, a few showers possible late Sunday before another chilly blast of air drops in early next week.