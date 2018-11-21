Deer jumps through glass into home

BAYSIDE, WI (WITI/CNN) – Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to find a deer in your living room.
That’s what happened to a Wisconsin family early Tuesday.
As the flakes flew overnight, a police squad camera captured a deer in the headlights.
Lightly limping away, police said it caused quite an overnight commotion.
"Just before 1 o’clock this morning, residents woke to the sound of loud crashing noises on the first floor of their house," said Lt. Eric Miller with Bayside Police.
Miller said the family feared a burglar had broken in.
"They ended up finding a large buck in their kitchen and living room area," Miller said.
Because it’s the middle of mating season, the four-legged home invader likely mistook his reflection in a window as another buck. That’s when instinct set it.
"He decided to challenge the other buck. And lo and behold, he went through the window and not through another deer," Miller said.
The family avoided significant damage to their home by opening a door and letting the deer leave on its own.
The hoofed hooligan walked away with some minor injuries, and police said he won’t be facing any charges.
While still shaken, the family will forever have a story they’ll hold dear to their hearts.
"They're happy it ended the way it ended," Miller said.
Copyright 2018 WITI via CNN. All rights reserved.