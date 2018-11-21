DECISION 2018 | THE RUNOFF: Espy, Hyde-Smith face off in Mississippi U.S. Senate Debate (FULL DEBATE)

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy faced off in the U.S. Senate Debate Tuesday.
Above, you can watch the full debate.
This will be the only chance to see Espy and Hyde-Smith face off before the Nov. 27 runoff election, which will decide who serves out the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran’s term.
On April 2, 2018, Hyde-Smith became the first woman to represent Mississippi in the United States Congress. Espy, if elected, would be the first black senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction.
