DECISION 2018 | THE RUNOFF: Espy, Hyde-Smith face off in Mississippi U.S. Senate Debate (FULL DEBATE)

DECISION 2018 | THE RUNOFF: Mississippi U.S. Senate Debate
By Waverly McCarthy | November 20, 2018 at 9:32 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 9:57 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy faced off in the U.S. Senate Debate Tuesday.

This will be the only chance to see Espy and Hyde-Smith face off before the Nov. 27 runoff election, which will decide who serves out the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran’s term.

On April 2, 2018, Hyde-Smith became the first woman to represent Mississippi in the United States Congress. Espy, if elected, would be the first black senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction.

