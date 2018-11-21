Betting on the Egg Bowl

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Bettors are hoping the “Battle for the Golden Egg” ends with green in their pocket.
Casinos in Vicksburg were reporting consistent wagers being made this week on Thursday’s rivalry game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
The Rebels were listed as 11.5-point underdogs at Ameristar Casino Wednesday afternoon.
“They’re taking it personally,” says Keith Hardy, sports book manager at Ameristar, of Ole Miss fans. “They’re happy to take the points.”
Mississippi State was favored by 12 points Wednesday afternoon at Riverwalk Casino. Management there is expecting a big crowd during the Egg Bowl, as bettors take advantage of the casino’s offering of in-game wagering.
Ole Miss not only covered as double-digit underdogs in the 2017 Egg Bowl, but won the game outright, 31-28.
