All lanes blocked on I-55 at Woodrow Wilson after armed robbery, chase

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - All lanes are blocked on I-55 southbound at Woodrow Wilson after an armed robbery and a chase.
According to the Jackson Police Chief, shots were fired at officers during the chase.
Jackson police say around 3:00 a.m. there was an armed robbery at the Exxon on I-55 in the 4600 block.
A black male with a weapon walked into the gas station demanding money.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from both registers and took the wallet of a patron before fleeing the store. One suspect was wearing a covering over his head.
The suspects lost control of their car at the bridge on I-55 S near Woodrow Wilson and crashed, then started shooting at police officers.
Police officers returned fire but the chief said nobody was shot.
A man and woman were arrested after the crash and transported to the hospital for their injuries. A third suspect jumped over the bridge and took off on foot.
Officers and K9 units are searching for the third suspect.
A gun was recovered by police and the wallet of the patron robbed at the gas station was found under the bridge.
An undisclosed amount of money was recovered. Two out of three suspects are in custody. Minor injuries were reported, but Jackson police say nobody was seriously hurt.
We will keep you updated on this developing story.
