Sister Thea Bowman considered for sainthood by Vatican

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Vatican is considering sainthood for the first person from Mississippi.
Sister Thea Bowman, a religious sister, educator and a pioneer for equality, has made it through the preliminary hurdle for being declared a holy person by the Catholic Church.
“One of the greatest things a diocese can do is present someone for sainthood,” said Mary Woodward, chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson.
The church is hoping Sister Thea Bowman will receive that honor.
The woman of religion, similar to a nun, was an international defender of civil rights and humanity.
The Vatican has allowed the process for sainthood to move forward.
“She inspired so many people, but also challenged society, the church and society on racial harmony and cultural awareness,” said Woodward.
Raised Methodist, Bowman attended Holy Child Jesus Catholic Church in Canton in the 1940′s.
She said the sisters taught her that all people were equal.
The scholar and theologian was with the order of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
“She was like eight years old when she first encountered the sisters, and so she went home and said I want to be catholic to her parents at like age nine, so they allowed her to do that,” Woodward shared.
The Yazoo City native had a PhD in linguistics and English, and taught across the country.
The Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School in Jackson is the first school in Mississippi to bare her name.
Principal Shae Goodman-Robinson said they are continuing her commitment to Gospel values, cultural awareness and academic excellence.
“I had the opportunity of meeting Sister Thea Bowman when she came to Christ the King Catholic Church for a revival. She was so inspirational,” said Goodman-Robinson. “Her words of spirituality and joyful singing kept me engaged and encouraged. After meeting her for the first time that night, I felt privileged to have been in her presence and I have never forgotten the experience.”
Goodman-Robinson added that each morning students pray the “Sister Thea Bowman School Prayer."
They recite the following:
“Dear Lord, give us the mind to RESPECT others as you would have them to respect us, show us how to bestow REVERENCE onto others, give us EMPATHETIC hearts, give us the grace to have the quality of RESPONSIBILITY and give us INTEGRITY to present ourselves whole and undivided with hearts true to you. Amen."
Diagnosed with bone cancer in 1984, she had moved to Canton to take care of her parents who both died that year.
Bowman died in March 1990 at the age of 52.
“She brings a message of hope and joy, and she has people that love her all over the world,” added Woodward.
On November 14, Bishop Joseph Kopacz presented Bowman to the national conference in Baltimore.
Her recommendation for sainthood received unanimous support.
A local commission will study Bowman's life, conduct witness interviews and gather a collection of her writings.
This first step in the canonization process could take more than a year.
