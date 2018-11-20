Ridgeland police looking for man who allegedly dragged, ran over girlfriend with car

RIDGELAND, MS (WLBT) - According to Ridgeland police, a man is wanted for dragging his girlfriend with his car and running over her.
Around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to East County Line Road near the Jackson Hilton for a report of an injured woman laying in the middle of the road.
Officers found a 24-year-old woman who had major injuries when they arrived.
Investigators determined that the woman was a victim of domestic violence that began at the Rodeway Inn on East County Line Road.
According to the statement from the victim, she and her ex-boyfriend were arguing in the parking lot of the inn when it escalated to him dragging her through the parking lot with his car.
The suspect pinned the woman’s arm in the door of the car as he drove away and eventually opened the door releasing her.
The victim then said he ran over her with the car before he drove away.
The woman identified the man as 28-year-old Paul Bogan Vaughn from Florence. He is now wanted by Ridgeland police for aggravated domestic violence.
Vaughn was last seen driving a gold Chevrolet Cruze with possible Louisiana license plates.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paul Bogan Vaughn is asked to contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). For any questions, please contact the Office of the Chief of Police at 601-853-2014.
