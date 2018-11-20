OPERATION CARE: MHP set to begin Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period on Wednesday

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2018 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period on Wednesday, November 21, at 12:01 a.m. and end Sunday, November 25, at midnight.
Due to anticipation of heavy traffic, MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort during the holiday period.
As part of Operation CARE, state troopers will place emphasis on saturation patrols to combat speeding, promote seat-belt usage and prevent reckless driving.
Drivers should avoid texting, or any driver distraction that could endanger lives, and have sober designated drivers in place when necessary.
During the period in 2017, MHP investigated 163 crashes with five deaths, and made 46 arrests for driving under the influence on state and federal highway systems.
