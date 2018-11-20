3 injured in shooting at Courtland, MS gas station

COURTLAND, MS (WMC) - Three people were injured in a shooting at a Courtland, Mississippi gas station at about 6:30 Monday night, the Panola County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Two suspects are in custody. Officials said the three shooting victims were airlifted to Regional One in Memphis.
It’s also the same gas station that Jessica Chambers was last seen at before she was murdered in 2014.
The store is the only one in Courtland and is a gathering spot for residents. Investigators say the people who were shot were not store employees, but customers.
Officials said the store, which is located in the 8900 block of Highway 51, has surveillance footage of the suspect inside the store .
A suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned near Batesville on Avery Road near Highway 35.
This is an ongoing story; stay tuned for more details.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.