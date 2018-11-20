First Alert Forecast: clearing skies Tuesday; quiet through Thanksgiving

TUESDAY: Behind a cold front, the weather turns quiet and brighter once again across the region. Expect skies to become mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight, lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will prevail once again for Wednesday – the busiest travel day of the year. If you have travel interests for driving purpose; regionally, the weather will be quiet and dry. Flying from Jackson shouldn’t pose many problems either. Back at home, after starting into the 30s, we’ll rebound under mostly sunny skies into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Thanksgiving looks to be quiet and dry, for most. A few showers may work their way across the southern half of the state Thursday morning. Many look to be dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Black Friday may be a different beast, expect rain chances to be on the increase through the day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll trend milder through the weekend, bookending it with shower chances. Highs will push into the middle to upper 60s with a few lingering showers Saturday morning, a few showers possible late Sunday before another chilly blast of air drops in early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
