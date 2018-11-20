First Alert Forecast: clearing skies Tuesday; quiet through Thanksgiving

EXTENDED FORECAST: Thanksgiving looks to be quiet and dry, for most. A few showers may work their way across the southern half of the state Thursday morning. Many look to be dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Black Friday may be a different beast, expect rain chances to be on the increase through the day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll trend milder through the weekend, bookending it with shower chances. Highs will push into the middle to upper 60s with a few lingering showers Saturday morning, a few showers possible late Sunday before another chilly blast of air drops in early next week.